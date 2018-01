Faisalabad

Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed in separate road accidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 50-year-old Abdus Shakoor Anjum, resident of chak 76-JB Jodhan, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding loader crushed him to death near Chohlapulli.

Also 5-year-old Maryam Bibi daughter of Muhammad Abbas was crushed to death by a speedy tractor trolley in chak 56-JB.—APP