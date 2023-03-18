Four killed in Pulwama road accident

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least four persons were killed and 28 others injured in a road accident in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

Officials said that a bus turned turtle on highway at Gooripora in Awantipora area of the district in which several passengers received injuries.

They said four passengers, all residents of the Indian state of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals for treatment, they added.—KMS