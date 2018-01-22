Four killed over family strife

Mianwali

At least four persons of a family including man, wife, his daughter and mother were killed in a clashed between two families in Roghaan village in Kalabagh area here on Sunday. According to police sources, Ghufran and his partner shot at and killed four members of a family as a result of family internal discord.

The deceased belonged to the same family, they were related to the Ghufran clan. Among the dead include a man, his wife, mother and daughter. They were shifted to the sub-district hospital Kalabagh. RPO Sargodha, Dr. Akhtar Abbas ordered DPO Mianwali Sadiq Ali Dogar to arrest the accused as soon as possible.—INP