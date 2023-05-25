Four killed, eight abducted

At least four people were killed, three injured and eight others including women were abducted in separate incidents in different localities of Faisalabad on Thursday. Police said that armed men gunned down 30-year-old Muhammad Ahmed s/o Selman over old enmity near Chak 7, Sargodha road in Nishatabad area and fled the scene.

A man identified as Iftikhar alias Kala 40, was killed and three others injured after two groups clashed during a cricket match in Chak 68 GB in Thekriwala police station jurisdiction. Accused Ansar gunned down his wife Sumera Noureen, stated to be mother of four children over dispute of staying at parent’s home after differences emerged between the couple.

A teenager drowned in Gogera Branch canal near Chak 58 GB at Shahkot road in tehsil Jaranwala.—APP