Four killed as car plunges into nullah

Gujranwala

Four of a same family on Tuesday morning killed as a car plunged into a sewerage nullah while taking turn in Gujranwala’s Samanabad. Getting information about the mishap, Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies that include husband, wife and their two children.

The personnel said that the victims were going to Faisalabad from Wazirabad. Meanwhile, the locals said that the accident took place due to negligence of the administration as no safety barriers have been placed around the nullah, Private news channel reported.—APP