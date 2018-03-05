Four killed as car overturns

Chakwal

At least four people were killed and one injured when a speeding car overturned on the motorway near Chakwal on Sunday. According to police, the ill-fated car was on its way to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Chakwal. The injured and deceased were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident was reported.

On Friday, a 16-year-old son of a former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s 16-year-old son was killed in a road accident in Karachi. Initial investigations suggest the teenager’s car overturned near Village Restaurant on Karachi’s Sea View Road due to overspeeding. —Agencies