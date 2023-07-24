GILGIT – A massive landslide in Skardu has killed at least four people of a family and buried them along with their vehicle.

Local authorities told media that four persons lost their lives while one was badly wounded in the incident that occurred near Skardu’s Shahrah-e-Baltistan on Sunday.

Locals filmed the bone-chilling incident and shared the graphic videos online, showing a man buried alive with other passengers below huge rocks while their vehicle was destroyed.

Police revealed that 3 women and a child were among the deceased. Rescuers shifted bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for aid and other proceedings.

سکردو میں خطرناک لینڈ سلائیڈنگ 😥 سب لوگ ان دنوں شمالی علاقہ جات سیر کرنے سے پہلے وہاں کی موسم کی مکمل معلومات لیں زیادہ بارش کی صورت میں ایسی جگہوں پر جانے سے گریز کریں جہاں لینڈ سلائیڈنگ کا خطرہ ہو اپنے کُچھ وقت کی خوشی کیلئے اپنے اور اپنے پیاروں کی زندگی داؤ پر مت لگائیں pic.twitter.com/hFkmm4mREq — Shams Khattak (@Sh_am_92) July 23, 2023

Earlier this month, five other tourists were killed and 2 others injured when a van plunged into a ravine in Skardu.

Met Office predicted more monsoon rains in Pakistan that would last in the coming days; PMD also warned of urban floods and landslides in hilly areas as the region has once again been witnessing torrential rains.