Four killed as Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicles hit car after jumping signal in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Four people were killed after a speeding convoy of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq’s smashed into a car after jumping a red signal on the Srinagar Highway in federal capital last night.

According to police, the protocol vehicles, which were escorting Tariq’s husband Waqas Khan and her son, broke the G-11 traffic signal. Two people were also injured in the fatal incident.

Police added that one of the vehicle in the convoy had a government number plate.

Following the incident, Khan was arrested and shifted to Ramna police station. However, Tariq’s son and other persons escaped from the scene. The vehicle has been impounded by the police.

The deceased were identified as Anas, Faisal, Haider, and Farooq, who had come to Islamabad from Mansehra for an employment test.

A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought details from the authorities.