Four killed as anti-Modi protests intensify in Bangladesh

At least four people were killed on Friday in clashes between police and protesters gathered in Bangladeshi city of Chittagong against the ongoing visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian premier arrived in Bangladesh today (March 26) on his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced to to attend its Golden Jubilee celebrations of independence and the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Multiple people were also injured Dhaka, the capital city, after police used tear gas and rubber to disperse the demonstrators.

The protesters of vast population country are slamming the government for inviting the Indian prime minister, saying he is promoting Hindu first agenda in India and also involved in persecution of Muslim minority in his country.

A large number of protesters had gathered outside Dhaka’s Baitul Mokarram mosque after the Friday prayers.

Violent clashes erupted after protesters started waving their shoes as a sign of disrespect to Modi.

The protests have been held across the country for a week.