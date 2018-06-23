Four killed, another injured in firing incident

Dadu

At least four people of Marri tribe were killed and another injured when arm men opened fire on a car here on Friday. Attackers fled the scene unchallenged. Police said that the incident took place near Central Jail Dadu where armed men sprayed bullets at a car of rival belonging to Marri tribe.

As a result of firing four people were killed on the spot while another was critically injured. The assailants fled the scene after committing quadruplet murder. The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP