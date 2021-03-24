Four killed, 13 hurt in Chaman blast

Staff Reporter Quetta

At least four people including a child were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in an explosion outside Levies headquarters in the Pakistan-Afghanistan bordering town of Chaman in Balochistan on Tuesday, police officials said.

Officials said that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies prison.

They further said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman.

A large number of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are present at the location and further investigation is under way, they added. No group has thus far claimed responsibility for the attack.