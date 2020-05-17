Four IS terrorists killed in Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have killed four terrorists in an operation in Bahawalpur.

The operation was conducted after the security force received intelligence reports, the security force stated. Three accomplices of the terrorists were reported to have escaped.

As per the CTD, the killed terrorists belonged to the banned Islamic State (IS) militant group. They were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

The terrorists were planning to target a worship place of a minority community, said the security officials.

The CTD recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and other weapons from their possession.

The officials stated that raids were being carried out for the arrests of the three who escaped, and further investigations were underway, said CTD.