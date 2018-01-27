Four injured in gas leakage

Rawalpindi

At least four persons sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage explosion, in a house near Tulsa Chowk in Lalazar area here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Ch. Usman, the blast occurred inside the house due to leakage of gas catching fire, which inflicted burn injuries to four persons including two males and two females namely Ali (18), Aisha (16), Safeela (50) and Asad (16).

He informed that three persons received critical injuries. Rescue teams after providing first aid at the spot shifted the patients to Holy Family Hospital.—APP