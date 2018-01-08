Four injured in gas leakage blast

Rawalpindi

Four members of a family were injured due to gas leakage blast here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 reported.

The blast occurred when a matchstick was lit at 8:00 am at a house in the area of Airport Housing Society. The Rescue team reached on the spot and shifted the injured to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH). However, the injured condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents. An official said due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage, the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses. It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were lost and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.—APP