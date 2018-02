Rawalpindi

Four members of a family were injured due to a blast caused by gas leakage inside a house in Gulzar-e-Quaid.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast occurred at about 2:00 PM, when someone of the family members tried to lit a stove in Gulbahar colony in Gulza-e-Quaid.

The rescue team reached at the spot and shifted the injured identified as Aqsa (22), Asif (26), Ahmed (05) and a child hafeez of 1.5 years old to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where their condition was stated to be stable.—APP