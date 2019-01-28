At least four persons were injured in a road mishap that took place near the Maulana Shaukat Ali road on Sunday.
According to the rescue sources the accident occurred as driver could not control the vehicle due to dense fog consequently it ran into the deep ditch.
The wounded were rescued and taken to the nearest hospital for medico-legal assistance immediately.
Four injured as car plunges into ravine
