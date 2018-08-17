Daily Pakistan Observer -

  3. Four Indian troops injured in Kupwara attack

Four Indian troops injured in Kupwara attack

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, four Indian troops were injured in an attack in Kupwara district, today. The troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of the district.
The injured troops were evacuated to a nearby medical facility.
Soon after the incident, the occupation authorities rushed more troops and police personnel who intensified searches in the area.
Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a major siege and search operation in Jhanger area of Rajouri district.—KMS

