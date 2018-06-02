Four Indian troops, a civilian injured in grenade attack in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, four Indian troops and a civilian were injured after some unknown persons lobbed a grenade at a vehicle of Indian Central Reserve Police Force at Khanabal in Islamabad district, today.

An official said the injured were rushed to district hospital, Islamabad, for treatment. The injured troopers were identified as Ravinder Singh of Uttarakhand, Mohammad Siraj, Veer Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Vinod Kumar while the injured civilian was identified as Abdul Rashid of Tral.—KMS