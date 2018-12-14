Four held with arms, looted valuables

The Sindh Rangers arrested four crminals, recovered arms and looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

Spokesman of Rangers said that the paramilitary troops launched operation against criminals in Steel Town, Karachi.

During operation, four criminals wanted in dozens of cases were apprehended with weapons and looted valuables.

The recovered arms, valuables were confiscated and the detainees were being interrogated.—INP

