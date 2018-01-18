Four held for looting

Police have arrested four persons involved in looting the houses following information of the females working there, a police spokesman said.

He said that a special team including ASI Rana Tasneem and others succeeded to nab four persons involved in looting the houses following information of the females working there.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Khizer Hyat, Arshad Ali, Tariq and Riaz while police recovered 30 tola gold, cutters and other valuables.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit dacoities at various houses.—APP

