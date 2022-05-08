Four held in separate actions; arms, drugs recovered

Karachi Police on Saturday arrested four accused in separate actions from different areas.

According to police, three alleged street criminals including one in injured condition were arrested after an encounter at Jangal Goth, Super Highway.

Accused were identified as Fazal (injured), Saifullah and Farman. Three pistols along with rounds and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The injured accused was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, an alleged drug peddler and motorcycle lifter was arrested from the limits of Clifton police station.

Police recovered a motorcycle stolen from Malir Cantt area and 102 grams of hashish from accused Usman Ghani. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.