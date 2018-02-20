Four gangsters held: Ten motorcycles recovered

City Reporter

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff City and Civil Lines police claimed on Monday to have arrested four gangsters involved in snatching motorcycles and recovered motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

SP AVLS City Danish Asif Ranjha led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Safdar and his accomplice Rashid of Hayder and recovered four motorcycles besides illegal weapons.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed to dozens incidents that committed in different areas of the city.

SP AVLS Civil Lines Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Rashid and his accomplice Riaz of Rashoo and recovered six motorcycles and master keys from them. The gangsters are history sheeters. They had sent to jail many times. Hanjarwal investigation police on Monday claimed to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from them.

According to police, a police team led by incharge investigation Imad Butt conducted raid and arrested two accused of a gang including its ring leader Qurban and his accomplice Faisal.

The police recovered 12 cell-phones, cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from them. However, the accused have confessed a number of crimes in the jurisdiction of police stations Sabzazar, Chuhang, Sherakot, Satukatla, Manga Mandi and others.

Further investigation was underway. SSP Investigation Mubashhir Mekan has announced cash reward and commendatory certificates for the raiding police team.