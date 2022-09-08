Four FIA cell phones carrying sensitive data stolen

The employees of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing have allegedly started stealing the cell phones containing sensitive data relating to the ongoing inquiries, it has been reported on Thursday.

According to the case registered at Lahore’s Ghalib Market police station on the complaint of Shanawar Shoaib, a lady officer at the Wing, four such cellphones were stolen from the office.

The phones were stolen by breaking the locks of drawers of some lady officers.

Police said it has included Danish Qamar, an office employee, and his brother in the investigation after it was found out that one of the cellphones was in the possession of Qamar’s brother.