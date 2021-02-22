Four female social workers killed in North Waziristan attack

PESHAWAR – At least four female social workers have been killed in a targeted attack in the northwestern tribal district of North Waziristan, said police on Monday.

Unknown assailants opened fire at a vehicle of NGO workers near the Ippi village, few kilometers away from Mir Ali town, leaving for women dead while the driver of the vehicle was also injured in the attack.

The driver, who has been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, is said to be in critical condition.

The assailants fled the scene after the attack that occurred at 9:30am.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the killing of four women social workers in NorthWaziristan.

“The state must bring to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The re-emergence of terror groups in the area is a matter of grave concern,” said the commission in a couple of tweets.

It is the responsibility of the authorities to protect the lives and property of citizens at all costs. HRCP shares the grief of the families and colleagues of the four women who lost their lives. 2/2 #NorthWaziristan — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) February 22, 2021

