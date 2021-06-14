Four FC soldiers martyred in Quetta IED blast

RAWALPINDI – Four troops of Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the Marget-Quetta road, said the military’s media wing on Monday.

According to the ISPR, “Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device,”.

The martyred personnel include Subedar Sardar All Khan, Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, Sepoy Muhammad Anwar and Sepoy Awais Khan.

Security forces have launched an operation in the area to trace the terrorists involved in the attack.

The ISPR further said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

It added that security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

On June 11, a soldier of FC was martyred while two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kharan district of Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) in a statement said that security forces conducted an IBO in Hulmerg.

“Two terrorists, involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition was recovered,” it added.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier of FC Balochistan named Sepoy Fidaur Rehman was martyred.

“Security forces are fully committed to defending the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard earned peace and stability in Balochistan at any cost,” the ISPR said.

Last month, four FC soldiers were martyred in two attacks in Balochistan’s capital Quetta and Turbat.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/coas-bajwa-visits-quetta-corps-after-attacks-on-troops-in-balochistan/