Four family members killed in roof collapse

City Reporter

Four members of a family were killed when roof of an old house collapsed in walled area here at Akbari Gate during early hours on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Ghulam Abbas, his wife Maryam and their two children Ali and Haider were sleeping in the room when suddenly its roof caved in.As a result, all four family member came under the debris an killed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Urdu ghazal poet Mirza Rasa Chughtai.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.