Four family members killed in road accident

Multan

Four members of a family were killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the mini van was heading towards Layyah from Bahawalpur when it collided with a truck at MM road due to over speeding.

As a result, four persons including two women, who have yet to be identified, died on the spot while another sustained injuries. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Swabi that a brother killed his step brother and injured his father on domestic issues at Maniri Payan , said police on Sunday. The police lodged FIR at Swabi police station that Musafir and his real brother Abbas allegedly opened firing on their father Sawab Gul, two step brothers Haroon, Sadiq and injured them. The police said that Haroon was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar but succumbed to injuries. The police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that a three-year-old boy was killed and another five-year-old boy was seriously injured when a roof of a house caved in suddenly in Balo area, District Nowshera, on Sunday, an official of Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident. According to detail, one Hafiz Ullah of Balo area, District Nowshera, was sleeping alone with his children when the roof of their house suddenly caved in, resulting killing of three-year-old Anwar and five-year-old Zakir got head injuries.

Hafiz Ullah also got minor injuries. The rescue officials rushed on the spot and rescue the family from the debris of collapsed roof and shifted the injured to District Hospital Nowshera. Later on, Zakir was shifted to Lady Ready Hospital in critical condition.

Share on: WhatsApp