Four drugs pushers rounded up

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four drugs pushers and recovered 80 bottles of liquor and 1.500 kg chars from their possessions. According to police, PS Sadr Daska raided village of Adamkey Cheema and managed to arrest two drugs pushers named as Nasir and Razaqat with 50 bottles of liquor and 1.500 kg chars.

PS Hajipura intercepted Shahid near Alam Chok and recovered 20 bottles of liquor from him. Meanwhile, PS City Daska arrested Shahbaz from Daska Road and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from him. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.