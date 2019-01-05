Four drugs peddlers

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday arrested 4 drug peddlers on charge of supplying drugs in surroundings of educational institutions in Karachi and Sukkur.

An official of the force informed that accused Tahir, Sana, Nasir Khan and Nadeem were arrested for supplying drugs in surroundings of Baqai University Super Highway Karachi, APWA College Golimar Karachi and Medical College Sukkur.

ANF officials also recovered 50 grams of heroin and 400 grams of Charas from the possession of arrested accused. Cases have been registered and further investigations underway.

In November 2018, Police have arrested two students of the Quaid-i-Azama University for allegedly supplying drugs at the campus in the capital city.

The suspects named Mohammad Tayab and Adnan Wazir were apprehended during a raid.

A team of Secretariat Police also recovered three kilogrammes of hashish and ecstasy pills from their possession.—INP

