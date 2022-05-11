Four die in Dera Bugti amid severe water shortage

Four people have lost their lives and hundreds of others are at risk as the issue of water scarcity has intensified in many parts of the country. Residents of Cholistan have been suffering due to shortage of water, while hundreds of lives including sheep and goats are dying of thirst.

The residents of the area said that the gas being produced from the Dera Bugti’s is being used all across the country but not a single drop of water is available for the residents of Pir Koh. They said that the people of the mineral enriched land are longing for every drop of water, while the condition of the people of Pir Koh has become worse than that of the people of Tharparkar.