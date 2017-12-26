Four die in fog-related accidents

Lahore

At least four people have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in road accidents due to fog in different area of Punjab on Monday. At least four people were killed and several others hurt when an over-speeding bus rammed into a car in Haroonabad area.

As many as 10 persons were injured when a bus fell in a ditch in Pakpattan. On the other hand, the traffic system has been disrupted as fog continues to blanket various areas of the province including Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal and other areas.

Various sections of Motorway and National Highway have also been closed due to thick fog. Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travelling and use fog lights while driving. Motorway section from Pindi Bhattian to Lahore was closed due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.—INP