Four die as tractor trolley rams into roadside tree

Our Correspondent

Kohat

At least four people died and over 11 wounded as a tractor trolley rammed into a roadside tree on Kohat-Pindi road, police said.

The accident occurred when a tractor trolley travelling from Pindi to Kohat rammed into a tree near the road after its driver lost the control of the vehicle.

The four deceased died on the spot while rescue teams attended to and transferred the more than 11 injured people to a local hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were also moved to the local hospital, officials of the emergency response team said.

Pakistan Post’s (FC, AJK & GP Postal Circle, Islamabad) Driver Mr.Saifoor Khan and his six-years old only daughter among those who were killed on the spot. Wife of Mr.Saifoor Khan is stated to be in critical condition.