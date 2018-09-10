Four dead in bus-dumper collision in Islamabad

At least four people died and some others were injured in collision between passenger bus and dumper in the federal capital on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at GT Road in Tarnol area of Islamabad where an over speeding passenger bus collided with a dumper. Four people died on the spot in the accident while some others were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.—INP

