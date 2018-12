Muzaffargarh

At least four people died and five others were injured in collision between truck and passenger van here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Kot Addu in Muzaffargarh where an over speeding truck rammed into a passenger van moving ahead.

The van was adversely damaged in the accident resulting in death of people on the spot resulting in death of four people on the spot and leaving five others injured.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp