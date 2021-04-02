Four dead, 2 wounded, in shooting near Los Angeles

Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles before the suspect, wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, was taken into custody, police reported.

The bloodshed in the city of Orange, about 30 miles southeast of down town Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month. Authorities offered no explanation as to a possible motive.

Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told reporters that police officers arrived on the scene at about 5:30pm local time as shots were being fired and “engaged with the suspect”.

She said three adults and a child were found shot dead, and two other people struck by gunfire, including the shooter, were transported to hospitals.

Audio of Amat’s on-scene briefing with reporters was played for Reuters afterward by the video news service OnScene.

TV. The police department said in a message posted to its Facebook page that the situation had since been “stabilised” with no further threat to the public.—Agencies