Four dead, 10 injured as passenger bus overturns

Arifwala

At least four people died and 10 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle after hitting a truck here on Sunday.

Police said that the accident took place near Chak 119/9-L at Sahiwal Road in tehsil Arifwala of Pakpatttan where a Chishtian bound over speeding passenger bus coming from Lahore over turned after hitting a truck. As a result of accident 14 people sustained injuries who were rushed to DHQ Hospital where four passengers including Muhammad Yousaf 65, Khalid Shan 45, Muhammad Mazhar 60, and Muhammad Saleem 40, succumbed to their wounds. A protest demonstration was also held over lack of medical facilities in the hospital.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Mianwali that at least one person died and another was critically injured when an over speeding van hit a motorcycle here on Sunday. Police said that a reckless driven passenger van knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people near Nehar Pul at Musa Khel Road in Mianwali.—INP