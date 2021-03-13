Four days cooking contest begins

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Director Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Jan Marwat Saturday said that they have decided to organize a four-day cooking competition for the youth to acquire skills in cooking.

Talking to media, Saleem Jan Marwat disclosed that to involve the youth in cooking competition, an online registration has already been kicked off and they are receiving very good responses from all across Pakistan.

The regular coaching competitions will be held from March 16, Saleem Jan Marwat informed.

The aim and objective of the competitions is to arouse interest in cooking among the youth.

The main purpose of the competitions is to train and encourage young people to master cooking, he said, adding that young people across the province, ranging in age from 14 to 29, can register online for the cooking competitions in Peshawar.

While the process of online registration has started in the competitions, he further said that cooking competitions would start from March 16 at Service Club Peshawar, adding that participants in the competitions would be encouraged young people with Certificates while cash prizes will also be given to the winners.

Saleem Jan Marwat said that on the directive of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Directorate of Youth Affairs have multiple programs in the days to come and cooking competitions are open for all youths even from the merged districts.

The field is open for all, he said, adding, on the third day 20 top competitors would be short-listed, followed by five on the final day.