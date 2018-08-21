Four-day Eid holidays in Balochistan

Quetta

The Balochistan government has announced August 21 to 24 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, falling on Aug 22 in the country.

Sindh had earlier announced four-day Eid holidays through a notification. The Federal Government was slammed by the people for spoiling the festivities due to just ‘two-day Eid leaves’.

A fake notification also went rounds on the social media claiming Aug 24 as the fourth holiday on Eid-ul-Azha across the country, but the Interior Ministry clarified shortly that no such decision had been taken.

The federal government had announced that the holidays will be in all public and private institutions from Tuesday August 21 to Thursday August 23, 2018.

Earlier the Ministry of Interior had recommended the federal government for a four-day public holiday from August 21-24. The federal government has also ordered that the salaries of public employees and pensions of retired officers should be paid by August 17. Eid-ul-Azha falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj and is celebrated by Muslims around 70 days after Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.—INP

