PESHAWAR – At least four police personnel suffered martyrdom and several others were injured, in a suspected suicide attack near tehsil compound in the Khyber district, it emerged on Thursday.

Initially, one policeman was martyred and the death toll increased after law enforcement personnel succumbed to critical injuries.

It has been learnt that the militants blew themselves up when security personnel intercepted him and his aide who tried storming the state building which houses a Bara Police Station, some other offices, and a cell of the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD).

Local officials revealed that two members of the banned outfit exploded themselves near the Tehsil complex. Cops also recovered 2 bodies which are said to be of suicide bombers.

The explosion caused damage to the compound, however soon after the incident, rescue teams and cops arrived at the spot and moved all the injured for medical aid.

Thursday’s attack comes days after a suicide bomber of Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan targeted a vehicle of security forces in Peshawar.

TIJ, an offshoot of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Balochistan CM, and other officials condoled the deaths and prayed for the departed soul. The premier directed to provide the best medical treatment to those injured, saying the evil intentions of attackers will be crushed.