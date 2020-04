Islamabad

The fourth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan is being dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Spokesperson of NDMA said on Wednesday that these PPE include surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers .—INP