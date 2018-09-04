Four children, mother drowned in pond

Kashmore

Five members of a family including four children and their mother drowned in a pond here on Monday, rescue sources said. Four children including a brother and three sisters while taking bath in a pond in Kashmore district drowned.

The mother of the children to save them jumped into the pond and she also drowned. Bodies of the children including Farzana 07, Naseema 06, Sara 05, Mir Ahmad 04, and their mother were fished out and shifted to hospital where they were pronounced dead and the bodies were handed over to heirs for burial.—INP

