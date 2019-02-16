Four children die of whooping cough

Machh

At least four children died while dozens other affected of whooping cough here on Saturday. According to details, whooping cough epidemic gripped the Machh town of district Bolan and its surroundings.

Four under treatment children expired at government hospital of Machh and dozen others were still under treatment. Due to lack of appropriate treatment facilities at government hospitals, the whooping cough affected poor people were forced to consult private hospitals and clinics for their treatment.—INP

