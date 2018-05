Pano Akil

At least four children died and several others were affected of measles and hospitalized in different areas of Pano Akil taluka of Sukkur in three days. According to details, measles broke out in different areas of Pano Akil area of district Sukkur.

Due to the epidemic, four children identified as Miandad Almani, Abdul Razzaq Almani, Muhammad Ibrahim Almani and Nadeem Ahmed Almani in village Peeral Almani.—INP