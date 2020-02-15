Four children die in fire

OUR CORRESPONDENT SUKKUR Four people, including two children, were killed when fire broke out at a fourstorey building in Sukkur. According to rescue sources, fire broke out in shops on the ground floor due to which smoke accumulated in flats on the upper floors of the building, causing death of four persons due to suffocation. Three other persons sustained burn injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Edhi sources said three members of a family, including a man and his two sons, were killed in the fire. Meanwhile, police on Friday claimed to have killed four alleged suspects dacoits in Punjab’s district of Vehari. As per rescue sources, the alleged police encounter took place near Chak-519 AB, resulted in killing of four alleged suspects. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medico-legal. The alleged suspects are aged between 20 to 25. Further investigation into the matter was underway. On January 07 this year, two policemen and an alleged mugger were killed after police intercepted the criminals in Rawalpindi.