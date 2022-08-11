Four booked over presence of dengue larvae

Four people were booked over presence of dengue larvae at their business places, here on Thursday.

According to the Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae at Al-Hassan brothers’ sand brokers shop near lorry adda, Autocare Motor workshop, Arooj petroleum Shahpur and Maher nursery.

The owners were identified as Ansar Ali, Nadir Ali, Imran Bashir and Arooj Elahi.

Cases were registered against the owners at the police stations concerned, he added.