Four bone-marrow scandal accused remanded

Our Correspondent

Hafizabad

All four accused involved in the bone-marrow/ fluid/blood extraction scandal were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala and remanded in the police custody for 11 days. The accused include Sajid, Muhammad Aslam Hunjra, Irfan and ring leader Nadeem Iqbal. Meanwhile, a committee formed by Punjab Chief Minister, has started an inquiry. SSP Range Crimes Sheikhupura Altaf Gondal visited Hafizabad and recorded the statements of affected women.

The city police raided a house in Rawat, Rawalpindi, and arrested Wajid, a close relative of Sajid of DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, who had allegedly purchased the reported bone-marrow/ fluid/blood etc.