Four arrested over hate speech

Our Correspondent

Multan

Four people were arrested in Multan on Thursday for their involvement in delivering hate speech of a sectarian nature and defaming members of the government, police said.

The action was taken over a speech delivered by one of the apprehended suspects at a mosque in Multan’s Ali Town on December 28, 2018.

In the said speech, made through a loudspeaker, the primary suspect allegedly incited the audience’s religious emotions by issuing statements of a sectarian nature and provoked them against the Government of Pakistan and incumbent rulers, according to the First Information Report of the incident.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of a police official against six named and 40-45 unidentified people. Four out of the six named persons have been arrested.

