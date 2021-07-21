Four arrested in Karachi for shooting angry bull in the leg before qurbani

KARACHI – Police have arrested four people for opening fire on a sacrificial bull after it went out of control minutes before the qurbani in Karachi on first day of Eidul Adha.

An angry bull escaped when it was about to be slaughtered in Scheme 33 in neighbourhood of the metropolitan. A group of people tried to capture it when the animal damaged several vehicles in the area.

The owners of the bull resorted to shooting in the leg of the bull after they failed to overpower the angry animal.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police action. The security officials have arrested four people including a security guard and also recovered the weapon from their possession.

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest other persons who can be seen in the viral video.