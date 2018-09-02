Four accused arrested

Investigation Police Kahna and CIA Iqbal Town arrested four accused involved in murder and attempt murder cases.

SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad said this while talking to the media men at Qilla Gujjar Singh Investigation Headquarters here.

He said that DSP CIA Iqbal Town led a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Bism Nazim who molested an eight-year-old boy and later injured him with a sharp- edged weapons. The accused had also molested other boys and later killed them.

The SSP said that Incharge Investigation Kahna arrested Raza, Waris and Sohail involved in a murder case. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp