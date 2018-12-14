Founding member of Pakistan Women Cricket Team passes away

Sports Reporter

Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan, who along with her sister Shaiza formed the first ever national women cricket team, passed away in Lahore, her family said on Thursday.

She was 46. According to details, Sharmeen breathed her last after battling with pneumonia. Sharmeen was suffering from the lungs infection (Pneumonia). Her sister Shaiza Khan informed, that former cricketer had arrived in Pakistan from England two days prior.

A right-handed all-rounder, Sharmeen represented Pakistan in two tests and 26 ODIs.

Sharmeen and Shazia, who studied at Leeds, England, are known as the founders of Pakistan women cricket team. The sisters took inspiration from the 1993 Women’s Cricket World Cup final at the prestigious Lord’s Cricket Ground.

They landed Pakistan the membership of International Women’s Cricket Council in 1996, which enabled green shirts to take part in 1997 Women’s Cricket World Cup, held in India.

Sharmeen made her Test debut against Sri Lanka Women at Colombo in April 1998, and played her last Test against Ireland Women at Dublin two years later.

